300% Return In Five Years: This Stock Tumbles Over 4% In Trade Today — Here's Why

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Co. fell more than 4% in early trade on Thursday, despite the company recently reporting record June-quarter earnings and announcing its highest-ever interim dividend.

The stock has been a strong long-term wealth creator, delivering nearly 300% returns over the past five years. However, investors appeared to focus on management's cautious commentary at the company's 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where Chairman and Managing Director Bharat K. Sheth signalled a disciplined approach towards fleet expansion amid elevated ship prices.

Management Bets On Fleet Modernisation Over Expansion

Addressing shareholders at the AGM, Sheth said the company had delivered its highest-ever quarterly profit and highest-ever interim dividend, marking the 18th consecutive quarterly dividend payout. He added that both the shipping and offshore businesses posted a strong performance during the quarter.

Despite the strong financial performance, the company struck a cautious tone on capital allocation. Sheth said current ship prices remain at multi-year highs, making fleet expansion less attractive from a risk-adjusted return perspective over the medium to long term. Instead, the company plans to prioritise modernising its existing fleet as ageing vessels typically earn lower charter rates and attract fewer customers.

To support this strategy, Great Eastern completed 10 transactions during FY26 involving a net capital expenditure of about $135 million, or around Rs 1,300 crore, entirely funded through its treasury. The company is also investing in fuel-efficiency initiatives, crew training and technology upgrades to improve operational efficiency and support future growth without materially increasing headcount.

Sheth also said all company vessels previously stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz have successfully transited, adding that the company currently has no plans to route ships through the strategic waterway.

Record Q1 Earnings

Great Eastern Shipping reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,309 crore for the June quarter, up from Rs 505 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 66.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,005 crore from Rs 1,201 crore, while Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 1,338 crore from Rs 642 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 66.7% from 53.5% a year earlier.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 14.40 per equity share, reflecting the company's strong cash generation and profitability during the quarter.

Also Read: Stock Jumps 8%: Great Eastern Shipping Company Share Price Surges 8% After Q1 Profit Spikes 2.5x

Stock Movement

The stock is trading at Rs 1,348.1 apiece on NSE around 10.17 am today, down from its previous closing at Rs 1,404.7.

Despite today's fall, the stock delivered a return of around 325.02% over the past five years, and in 2026 itself, the stock rallied more than 21%.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 5.35 times, and has a market cap of around Rs 19,273 crore as at the end of the previous trading session.

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