Sensex At 89,000 By June 2027? Street Split: 'Underperformance Over' Vs 'Bounce A Bear Trap'

Three of the Street's biggest brokerages have published India strategy notes within days of each other, and the split in their outlooks could not be starker. Morgan Stanley says the market's long stretch of underperformance has turned. BofA Securities says the recent bounce could yet prove to be a bear trap. HSBC sits somewhere in between, betting on foreign flows rather than valuations to carry the market higher.

The Bull Case: 89,000 By June 2027

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh have set a Sensex target of 89,000 for June 2027, a 14% upside from current levels, in a note titled "Has India's Relative Performance Turned?"

"We read the de-rating as cyclical, the product of a sharp gap in relative growth: India's growth looks to have bottomed and is now trending higher, yet still trails that seen elsewhere, particularly in economies tied to the AI capex cycle," the analysts wrote.

The brokerage's base case, given a 50% probability, assumes "continuation in India's gains in macro stability, increased private investment, and a positive gap between real growth and real rates." Under this scenario, Sensex earnings compound at 16% annually through FY29. A bull case of 100,000, with a 25% probability, needs oil prices to fall below $80 a barrel. The bear case of 66,000, at an equal 25% probability, assumes crude averaging over $120 a barrel and the RBI tightening to protect macro stability.

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Morgan Stanley points to positioning as much as growth to back its call: "India's share of global profits now exceeds its global index weight by the widest margin on record outside 2009," the note said, adding that "relative valuations at all-time lows and foreign positioning at multi-year lows" make the risk-reward compelling.

The Flows Case: Neutral, And $25 Billion In Waiting

HSBC has not published a hard index target but has upgraded India to neutral within Asia, arguing that outflows tied to the global AI rotation have largely run their course.

"More than 80% of active GEM funds are underweight India, so even a move back to neutral from that group alone could drive around USD25bn of inflows," strategists Prerna Garg, Herald van der Linde and Yogesh Aggarwal wrote. "Foreign investors have bought USD3.6bn of Indian equities since mid-June, when India began outperforming the wider region."

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HSBC frames India as a hedge against the volatility gripping AI-exposed markets elsewhere in Asia: "Korean equities have been roughly four times more volatile than India's so far this year... on that measure we think India looks better placed."

The Bear Case: 8% Downside If The Risks All Land

BofA Securities is the most cautious of the three. In a note titled "Tide Is Slowly Turning", analyst Amish Shah and team set a December 2026 Nifty target of 26,200, a 9% upside from a current market price of 24,000, but warn of an 8% downside to 22,000 if a cluster of risks plays out together.

"We expect markets to stay volatile driven by multiple risks a) higher crude/commodities, b) weaker monsoons, c) likely Fed/RBI rate hikes, d) INR depreciation & e) AI disruption," the note said. "FII outflows are unlikely to reverse given strong USDT yields currently, although the pace of outflows could moderate."

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BofA has also cut its own earnings estimates below the Street's. "We stay cautious: expect Nifty FY27 earnings growth at 10% vs street at 13%," the note said, citing "130bps of cuts seen YTD." FII ownership of Indian equities has slipped to 15.8%, the note added, "the second lowest since FY09", while India's valuation premium to emerging markets stands at 86%, well above its five-year average of 78% and 10-year average of 62%.

Even so, BofA is not calling an outright top. "We have been cautious on markets since Aug 2024 but see risk reward turning balanced with bias in favor of upside," the note said. "We would hence view any potential correction incrementally as an attractive opportunity."

Where The Three Brokerages Agree

Domestic flows are the one point of consensus. Morgan Stanley points to record SIP momentum and a "rising wave of IPOs". HSBC notes mutual fund inflows "recovered in June, with a large part of it going into small and mid-cap funds." BofA says domestic institutional flows are "averaging >US$5bn despite the West Asia crisis, market correction," enough of a cushion, in its view, to absorb further foreign selling.

On stocks, ICICI Bank shows up as a top pick at both Morgan Stanley and HSBC. Financials draw overweight calls from Morgan Stanley and BofA alike, and autos find support at both BofA and HSBC. IT services, by contrast, splits the panel: Morgan Stanley calls it a potential "dark horse" as AI application-building shifts back onshore, while BofA has only just moved the sector to neutral from underweight, and HSBC says it remains "cautious" given deflation-related concerns on pricing.

For investors, the range on offer is wide: BofA's bear case of 22,000 on the Nifty (roughly equivalent to a Sensex near 72,000) against Morgan Stanley's bull case of 100,000 on the Sensex, a spread of nearly 40% depending on which broker's macro assumptions play out over the next year.

BofA, HSBC and Morgan Stanley on the road ahead for Dalal Street

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