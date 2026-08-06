Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Vijay Film Crosses Rs 300-Crore Worldwide Gross

Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its second-week run with the expected weekday slowdown on Wednesday. While collections dipped further, the action drama crossed another major milestone by entering the Rs 300 crore worldwide gross club.

Day 14 Box Office Performance

Jana Nayagan collected Rs 1.80 crore net from 3,980 shows across India on Day 14, registering a 14.3% decline from Tuesday's Rs 2.10 crore, as per estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 183.35 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 213.81 crore.

In overseas markets, the film earned Rs 0.50 crore on Day 14, taking its international gross to Rs 92.50 crore. As a result, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 306.31 crore.

Collections So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore, Rs 28.90 crore, Rs 32 crore, Rs 10.65 crore, Rs 8 crore, Rs 6.10 crore and Rs 4.05 crore over the next seven days, ending its first week with Rs 153.55 crore India net.

In the second week, the film collected Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9 (July 31) before rising to Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10 and Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11. It then earned Rs 3.85 crore on Day 12 i.e. the second Monday, followed by Rs 2.10 crore on Day 13.

Language-Wise Performance

The Tamil version continued to drive the film's business on Day 14, collecting Rs 1.60 crore with 19% overall occupancy. The Hindi version contributed Rs 0.18 crore with 8% occupancy, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.02 crore with 17% occupancy.

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About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a high-budget action drama that marks Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics. The story follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who takes on a powerful enemy and gradually becomes a people's leader in the fight against corruption.

The film features Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Released in theatres on July 23, 2026, the film continues to maintain a steady run in its second week despite the usual weekday slowdown.

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