Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 7: Tom Holland Film Holds Strong In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its impressive run at the Indian box office on its first Wednesday. Though collections dropped further due to the weekday trend, the superhero film has now moved closer to the Rs 400 crore India gross milestone in just seven days.

Day 7 Box Office Update

The Tom-Holland starrer collected Rs 15.20 crore net from 16,725 shows on Day 7, marking a 29.3% decline from Tuesday's Rs 21.50 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 318.45 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 380.78 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Language-Wise Performance

The English version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 8 crore from 7,363 shows with an overall occupancy of 20%.

The Hindi version followed with Rs 5.65 crore from 7,125 shows. Among its formats, Hindi 3D recorded 17.33% overall occupancy, while Hindi 2D registered 12.33%.

The Tamil version earned Rs 0.90 crore with 27% occupancy, while the Telugu version collected Rs 0.60 crore with 17% occupancy. The Malayalam and Kannada versions contributed Rs 0.03 crore and Rs 0.02 crore, respectively.

Across most languages, occupancy improved during the evening and night shows compared to the morning and afternoon slots.

Performance – Till Now

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Thursday with 72.3% occupancy, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. Collections jumped to Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday before dropping to Rs 23.80 crore on Day 5 i.e. Monday and Rs 21.50 crore on Day 6.

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About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Released in theatres on July 30, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

The film follows Peter Parker after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', as he tries to rebuild his life in a world that no longer remembers him while facing a dangerous new enemy.

Despite the expected weekday slowdown, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the Indian box office and remains on course for another major milestone in the coming days.

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