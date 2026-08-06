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From PB Fintech To Metropolis: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Target Prices On Nine Stocks After Q1 Results

PB Fintech, Multi Commodity Exchange, Berger Paints, Aster DM, Navin Fluorine, PNB Housing Finance, Metro Brands, ASK Automotive and Metropolis Healthcare remained in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter earnings, maintaining a constructive stance on several names while revising target prices for select stocks.

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From PB Fintech To Metropolis: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Target Prices On Nine Stocks After Q1 Results
HDFC Securities has retaines 'Buy' on PB Fintech. 'Add' on Berger Paints among others
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Berger Paints India Ltd.
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Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
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Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
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Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
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Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd.
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PB Fintech Ltd
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ASK Automotive Ltd
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Metro Brands Ltd
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PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

PB Fintech, Multi Commodity Exchange, Berger Paints, Aster DM, Navin Fluorine, PNB Housing Finance, Metro Brands, ASK Automotive and Metropolis Healthcare remained in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter earnings, maintaining a constructive stance on several names while revising target prices for select stocks.   

Among the brokerage's top picks, PB Fintech retained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,180 after reporting 40% YoY growth in core operating revenue and a 92% jump in profit. HDFC Securities said the company continues to benefit from strong traction in Policybazaar, rising renewal revenues and improving operating leverage, which support its long-term earnings outlook.

ALSO READ: Jindal Stainless In Focus After Q1; Anand Rathi Stays Bullish On Long-Term Earnings Growth — Check Target Price

For Berger Paints, the brokerage retained an 'Add' rating with a target price of Rs 550, citing healthy volume growth, market share gains and the benefits of recent price hikes. However, earnings estimates for the outer years were marginally lowered due to profitability considerations.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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