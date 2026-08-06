From PB Fintech To Metropolis: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Target Prices On Nine Stocks After Q1 Results

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

PB Fintech, Multi Commodity Exchange, Berger Paints, Aster DM, Navin Fluorine, PNB Housing Finance, Metro Brands, ASK Automotive and Metropolis Healthcare remained in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter earnings, maintaining a constructive stance on several names while revising target prices for select stocks.

Among the brokerage's top picks, PB Fintech retained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,180 after reporting 40% YoY growth in core operating revenue and a 92% jump in profit. HDFC Securities said the company continues to benefit from strong traction in Policybazaar, rising renewal revenues and improving operating leverage, which support its long-term earnings outlook.

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For Berger Paints, the brokerage retained an 'Add' rating with a target price of Rs 550, citing healthy volume growth, market share gains and the benefits of recent price hikes. However, earnings estimates for the outer years were marginally lowered due to profitability considerations.

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