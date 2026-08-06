Bharti Airtel In Focus: Motilal Oswal Lifts Target Price After Strong Q1 Show — Check The Bull And Bear Cases

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Motilal Oswal Report

Bharti Airtel Ltd. remained in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained its 'Buy' rating on the telecom major and raised its target price to Rs 2,335, implying a potential upside of 19% from current levels, while continuing to classify the stock as its preferred pick in the sector. The brokerage believes Airtel offers an attractive risk-reward profile supported by strong operational performance and long-term growth drivers.2

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According to the brokerage, Bharti Airtel delivered a robust performance in the June quarter, aided by healthy growth in its India wireless business and continued momentum in Africa operations. The company also benefited from resilient average revenue per user (ARPU) trends and solid free cash flow generation despite elevated capital expenditure.

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