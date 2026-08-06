Neuland Laboratories Stock Surges 7% After Q1 Profit Swells 10-Fold

Shares of Neuland Laboratories climbed as much as 7% as the market opened on Thursday after the pharmaceutical company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the quarter ended June, driven by strong growth in revenue and operating performance.

Around 9.24 am, the stock is trading at Rs 21,090 apiece on NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 19,956. Nifty 50 remained muted with a marginal 0.05% uptick during this period.

Investors are tracking whether the company's robust earnings momentum, supported by higher sales and margin expansion, can sustain its growth trajectory in the coming quarters.

Revenue, Profit Register Strong Growth

Neuland Laboratories reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.7 crore for the first quarter, more than 10 times that of Rs 14 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 642 crore from Rs 293 crore a year earlier, reflecting strong business momentum during the quarter.

The company's operating performance also improved significantly. Ebitda surged to Rs 222.9 crore from Rs 34.5 crore in the year-ago period, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 34.7% from 11.8%.

The sharp improvement in profitability was accompanied by a substantial expansion in operating margins, indicating stronger execution and improved operating leverage.

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Stock Movement

The stock has been rallying over a year now. It has gained more than 66% during the past year, and 41.5% in 2026 itself. Even in the past month, the stock rallied more than 12%.

Today's rally further added to this prolonged upward movement of the stock.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 51.4 times, and had a market cap of Rs 27,332.8 crore as at the end of the last trading session.

Market participants will continue to monitor demand trends, execution across the company's key business segments, and whether Neuland Laboratories can maintain its improved margin profile over the rest of the financial year.

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