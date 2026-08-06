Aurobindo Pharma Shares Tumble 2% Despite Q1 Profit Jump, Double Digit Revenue Guidance For FY27

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s shares fell 1.81% to a low of Rs 1,584.20 apiece on the NSE on Thursday even as the company posted strong first quarter results for fiscal 2027.

The stock price pared some losses to trade 1% lower at Rs 1,589.50 as of 10 a.m., compared to a 0.08% advance in the Nifty index at the same time.

ALSO READ: Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 25%, Revenue Rises To Rs 9,150 Crore; Margins Improve

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd's net profit saw a 25% uptick to Rs 1,033 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The company saw a profit of Rs 825 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 16% rise to Rs 9,150 crore, compared to Rs 7,868 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 17% to Rs 1,881 crore, compared to Rs 1,603 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.6% from 20.4%.

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Brokerages' Take

Macquarie acknowledged that lower research and development (R&D) spending helped margins exceed expectations, it maintained an Underperform rating with a target price of Rs 1,300, arguing that business momentum across key geographies remains mixed despite encouraging pockets of growth.

Share Price History

The scrip has risen 35.19% year-to-date and 49.16% in the last 12 months. Out of 28 analysts tracking the company on Bloomberg, 19 recommend buying its shares, five have a 'hold' call, and four suggest selling it.

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