VRL Logistics, Avalon Technologies, Blue Dart Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Stays Bullish After Q1— Check Target Prices

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

VRL Logistics Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd. and Avalon Technologies Ltd. are in focus after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its positive view on all three companies following their June-quarter earnings.

The brokerage maintained 'Buy' ratings across the board, raised its target price on VRL Logistics to Rs 340 and retained targets of Rs 6,100 for Blue Dart Express and Rs 2,150 for Avalon Technologies, citing strong execution, healthy demand trends and robust earnings visibility.

For VRL Logistics, the brokerage said the company delivered a strong quarter driven by a combination of volume growth and freight-rate hikes. Revenue rose 18% YoY to Rs 880 crore, while Ebitda increased 23% and adjusted profit jumped 61%. The brokerage highlighted the first meaningful volume recovery in more than two years, supported by customer additions and the return of previously lost business.

ALSO READ: Navin Fluorine Goes From Strength To Strength, Says IDBI Capital After Q1 Beat — Check Revised Target Price

Encouraged by stronger-than-expected performance, MOFSL raised FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates and revised its target price to Rs 340 from earlier levels while reiterating its Buy rating.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Avalon Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Blue Dart Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Vrl Logistics Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.