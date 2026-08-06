Power Grid Shares Fall Over 3% After Q1 Results As Net Profit Declines

Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. shares fell more than 3% in early trade on Thursday after the state-run power transmission company reported a marginal decline in the June-quarter net profit, despite posting higher revenue and improved operating margins.

The stock was trading at Rs 274.3 apiece on NSE, around 9.44 am, down from its previous close at Rs 281.75.

Investors will watch whether the stock stabilises after the initial reaction, with the company's earnings trajectory, regulated asset base expansion and execution of transmission projects remaining key factors for the stock in the coming quarters.

Net Profit Declines Marginally

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,598 crore for the first quarter of FY27, down 0.9% from Rs 3,630 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, revenue from operations rose 2.7% year-on-year to Rs 11,497 crore from Rs 11,196 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 4.3% to Rs 9,536 crore during the quarter from Rs 9,147 crore a year earlier.

The company's Ebitda margin also marginally expanded to 82.9% from 81.7% in the year-ago period, reflecting improved operating efficiency despite modest revenue growth.

Also Red: Power Grid Q1 Result: Net Profit Marginally Declines, Revenue Up 3% To Rs 11,497 Crore

Stock Movement

The stock is down more than 4% over a year, but remained up by 2.7% in 2026.

In the past 52 weeks, the stock traded between Rs 250 and Rs 324.95 apiece on NSE, and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 16.49 times.

The company commanded a market cap of Rs 2,55,208.57 crore as at the end of the last trading session.

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