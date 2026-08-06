Murdered On Camera: Influencer Shot Dead While Live-Streaming, Video Goes Viral

Mexican influencer César Gastélum was shot dead on Tuesday while live-streaming with friends outside a fast-food restaurant in the northwestern Mexican city of Culiacán, according to local and federal authorities. The video of the attack has since gone viral on social media.

In the footage, Gastélum is seen standing outside the restaurant with two friends, all three wearing delivery app uniforms. Moments later, two helmeted people on a motorcycle approached the group. Within seconds, one of the riders shot the 24-year-old content creator before fleeing with the other attacker.

A security official from the state of Sinaloa confirmed his death to Reuters and said a major security operation was underway following the shooting. On Wednesday, Mexico's Federal Security Cabinet said authorities were probing a possible connection between the attack and Gastélum's social media posts, some of which allegedly referenced a faction of a criminal group. According to a CNN report, local authorities described the incident as a "targeted attack" and said investigations were ongoing.

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The Security Cabinet also said investigators were pursuing multiple lines of inquiry, including Gastélum's online activity. Authorities are reviewing surveillance camera footage and other evidence to identify and arrest those responsible.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that the killing occurred amid ongoing violence in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state, which has been at the centre of conflict between rival organised crime factions.

During her morning press conference, Sheinbaum assured that authorities were conducting a full investigation to arrest those responsible and determine the cause of the homicide.

Gastélum had more than 650,000 followers on TikTok and also enjoyed a sizable following on Instagram and other social media platforms. He was best known for posting comedy videos set to Mexican regional music.

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