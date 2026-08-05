Nims Purja's Body Finally Recovered 6 Days After Broadpeak Avalache Tragedy

Renowned British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja's body has been finally recovered from Broad Peak and brought safely to Base Camp following an exceptionally challenging recovery operation six days after the Broadpeak Avalanche tragedy. Purja was killed along with nine members of his expedition in an avalanche on Broad Peak in northern Pakistan on July 30.

His body was recovered together with Zhong Wang, Nima Sherpa, and Kilu Sherpa. The news was shared by Purja's team at Elite Exped on their Instagram profile.

"Today, with heavy hearts, we confirm that our founder, Nirmal "Nims" Purja, together with Zhong Wang, Nima Sherpa, and Kilu Sherpa, has been successfully recovered from Broad Peak and brought safely to Base Camp following an exceptionally challenging recovery operation," the team shared in an official statement.

The team noted that the recovery would not have been possible without the extraordinary courage, professionalism, and selfless commitment of the ground recovery team, led by Mingma G and supported by Sirbaz Khan, together with the team on ground. "We are deeply grateful to every member of the team for carrying out this mission under extremely difficult and dangerous conditions," it added.

Elite Exped team, along with Purja's fellow lead Tejan Gurung and Mingma David Sherpa shared that bringing Nims home was never just about recovering a climber. "It was about bringing home a husband, a father, a son, a brother, a friend, and the heart of Elite Exped, Nimsdai Foundation, Nimsdai Store, Skydive Nimsdai. While no words can lessen this loss, we are deeply grateful that he, together with Zhong, Nima, and Kilu, can now begin their final journey home to their loved ones," they shared.

The team further shared that their thoughts also remain with the families of the three climbers who are still missing. "We remain committed to supporting every possible effort to bring them home when conditions safely allow," the official statement added.

Purja, a former member of Britain's Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Marines' Special Boat Service (formerly referred to as the Special Boat Squadron), went on to become one of the world's most accomplished mountaineers after turning professional. He set multiple climbing records and later led high-altitude expeditions through his adventure company.

The avalanche struck on July 30, severing contact with the international expedition led by the 43-year-old mountaineer while attempting to scale one of the world's highest peaks. "The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak -- a mountain he loved, and a mountain that has now taken him from us," the Alpine Club of Pakistan posted on social media.

ALSO READ: Renowned Mountaineer Nirmal 'Nims Dai' Purja Confirmed Dead In Broad Peak Avalanche

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