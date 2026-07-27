US Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Seattle Center - What We Know

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at Seattle Center on Sunday night, police said in a statement.

"Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area," Seattle Police said in a post on X.

The incident prompted a massive emergency response and panic among visitors attending the annual Bite of Seattle food festival.

However, police did not immediately disclose the number of people injured or whether any suspects had been taken into custody.

The shooting occurred near Seattle Center, an entertainment and cultural complex that houses several attractions, including the Climate Pledge Arena and the iconic Space Needle. The Bite of Seattle, one of the city's oldest and most popular food festivals, was taking place at the venue at the time, as per WBAL-TV.

Two witnesses attending the festival stated that they heard 'seven to eight shots' inside the venue, adding people were running everywhere, reported CNN citing affiliate KOMO.

Local news outlets reported a heavy first responder presence in the area, though it remains unclear if the shooting occurred at the festival.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as gunfire rang out. Some witnesses said people tripped and fell while trying to escape the area.

Harborview Medical Center confirmed it was preparing to receive patients from the incident, while the Seattle Monorail announced it would remain closed for the rest of Sunday due to the police response.

Authorities have not released information on a possible motive or any arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.

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