Q1 Results Calendar: Coal India, Bharat Electronics, HUL, L&T, Varun Beverages Reporting Earnings This Week

India Inc's Q1FY27 earnings season gathers pace this week, with more than 150 listed companies - including Bajaj Finance, L&T, Tata Steel, Coal India, Adani Enterprises and Maruti Suzuki - scheduled to report April-June quarter results. Investors will closely monitor management commentary on demand trends, margins and the outlook amid global economic uncertainty.

Several companies have also scheduled post-results earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their financial performance and business outlook. Apart from the financial results, investors will closely monitor dividend announcements accompanying quarterly earnings. Coal India has already stated that its board may consider an interim dividend for FY2026-27, while market participants will watch for any additional dividend declarations or shareholder reward announcements from other companies during the earnings season.

Key companies reporting on July 27 include Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Coforge and Indus Towers, along with several others.

Top Firms Announcing Q1 Results This Week: Check Day-Wise Earnings Schedule

Date Key Companies Reporting Q1FY27 Results July 27 (Monday) Bharat Electronics Ltd, Coal India, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Coforge, Godfrey Phillips India, Capri Global Capital, CCL Products India, Tata Chemicals, Usha Martin, Supreme Petrochem, NESCO, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Sagar Cements, Balaji Amines, Northern Arc Capital and more. July 28 (Tuesday) Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Varun Beverages, Hindustan Unilever, Ambuja Cements, Tata Capital, Suzlon Energy, Phoenix Mills, Radico Khaitan, Supreme Industries, City Union Bank, Pfizer, DCM Shriram, Paradeep Phosphates, IFB Industries, Navneet Education and others. July 29 (Wednesday) Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Bajaj Housing Finance, Dabur India, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Prestige Estates Projects, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Automation, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and others. July 30 (Thursday) Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Hyundai Motor India, Mankind Pharma, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Thermax, Swiggy, Exide Industries, Ajanta Pharma, LIC Housing Finance, Gillette India, AWL Agri Business, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Pricol and others. July 31 (Friday) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, GAIL India, Aditya Birla Capital, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Shree Cements, Aadhar Housing Finance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Blue Dart Express, LG Balakrishnan & Brothers, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection and more. August 1 (Saturday) Divi's Laboratories, Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL), Sarda Energy & Minerals, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, Clean Science & Technology, Balmer Lawrie & Co, India Pesticides, D-Link India, Sportking India, Incap and others.

Q1FY27 Results This Week: What To Watch Out For

Beyond the headline profit and revenue figures, investors will focus on several key indicators that could influence stock performance and management outlook. These include:

Margin trends

Revenue growth

Management guidance

Capex plans

Dividend announcements

Order book commentary

Demand outlook

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

In an exchange filing dated July 8, Bajaj Finance informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, July 30 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Investors will watch loan growth, net interest margins, asset quality and management commentary on credit demand.

Coal India Q1 Results: Dividend, Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

The largest coal producer in India has also announced that it will conduct a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 27 to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company (standalone & consolidated) for the period ended June 30, 2026 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of CIL Board. The company may also, inter alia, consider and declare payment of interim dividend for FY 2026-27, if any.

Investors will monitor coal production, offtake volumes, e-auction realisations, operating margins and the company's decision on an interim dividend.

Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

Adani Enterprises has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Wednesday, July 29 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company will later hold an investor/analyst call on July 29 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the financial results and business outlook.

Investors will focus on performance across its incubating businesses, capex plans and management's growth outlook.

Mahindra and Mahindra Q1 Results: Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

The automobile company will conduct a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 30 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, and other business matters.

SUV demand, tractor sales and margin trends will be closely watched.

Larsen and Toubro Q1 Results: Earnings Call And What To Watch Out For

The EPC major, in an exchange filing on July 14, informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, July 28, to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Order inflows, execution, margin performance and management guidance on infrastructure spending will remain key monitorables.

With several benchmark index heavyweights reporting this week, the earnings season is expected to set the tone for sectoral performance and broader market sentiment. Investors will closely track management commentary for cues on demand, margins, capital expenditure and growth outlook for the remainder of FY27.

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