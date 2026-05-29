Bhooth Bangla OTT Premiere Expected Soon; Here's What We Know So Far

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla is reportedly preparing for its OTT debut after a successful run in theatres.

Released on April 17, 2026, the horror-comedy brought together one of Bollywood's most popular actor-director duos and went on to emerge as one of Akshay Kumar's strongest performances in recent years.

Bhoot Bangla Plot

Arjun, played by Akshay Kumar, travels from London to the village of Mangalpur after inheriting his family's ancestral mansion. Hoping to organise his sister's wedding at the property, he instead finds himself caught in a chilling mystery linked to a long-feared village legend.

Locals believe a demonic spirit called Vadhusur preys on newlywed brides, leaving the community living under the shadow of an ancient curse. As strange incidents begin to unfold, Arjun embarks on a quest to uncover the truth, leading to a journey filled with supernatural secrets, humour, suspense and emotional twists.

Cast And Characters

Akshay Kumar leads the film as Arjun, while Wamiqa Gabbi stars as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film additionally features one of the final screen appearances of veteran actor Asrani.

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Bhoot Bangla Crew

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and marks his seventh collaboration with Akshay Kumar. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar along with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Their reunion after nearly 15 years was one of the biggest highlights surrounding the project even before its theatrical release.

Box Office Run

The horror-comedy enjoyed a successful run at the box office, reportedly collecting around Rs 175 crore nett in India and nearly Rs 240 crore globally. Despite facing competition from several new releases, the film managed to draw audiences and sustain its momentum in theatres.

When And Where To Watch?

According to a report by 123Telugu, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Bhooth Bangla.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the film is reportedly expected to premiere on the platform around June 12, giving viewers who missed it in theatres a chance to catch the horror-comedy from home.

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