Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases: Sachin: A Billion Dreams To Leader — Films, Series To Watch On Weekend

This weekend brings the OTT lineup across JioHotstar, Prime Video, and Sun NXT, featuring a diverse mix of genres, ranging from heartwarming family tales and mystery thrillers to action-packed dramas and biographical storytelling on cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Here's what's streaming this weekend.

Cousins and Kalyanams (JioHotstar)

Malayalam family drama follows the lives of six cousins as they navigate the journey from carefree childhood days to the responsibilities of adulthood. Blending humour, nostalgia and emotional moments, the series explores family relationships, personal dreams and life's many challenges, making for a relatable and heart-warming watch.

Streaming from: May 29

Faces (Sun NXT)

Directed by Neelesh E. K., Faces is a Malayalam romantic psychological thriller centred on Nithya, a woman battling severe PTSD after surviving a tragic gas explosion that also led to the mysterious disappearance of her boyfriend, Michael. As trauma and memory loss consume her, Nithya begins seeing Michael's face in every stranger she encounters. Her search for answers blurs the line between reality and illusion, leading to a tense and suspenseful mystery.

Streaming from: May 29

Sukhamano Sukhamann (Prime Video)

This Malayalam fantasy comedy-drama follows Theo, an ambulance driver who starts seeing visions of people he once transported—individuals who are no longer alive. As Theo grapples with these unusual encounters, the film explores grief, loneliness and human connection through a blend of fantasy, humour and emotion.

Streaming from: May 29

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Sachin: A Billion Dreams (Prime Video, aha)

Directed by James Erskine, the acclaimed biographical documentary Sachin: A Billion Dreams chronicles the extraordinary journey of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, offering a closer look at his life, career and legacy both on and off the field. The documentary is streaming in Telugu and Tamil.

Streaming from: May 29

Leader (Prime Video)

Directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, the film follows Sakthivel, a seemingly ordinary mechanic whose life takes a dangerous turn when he becomes entangled in a powerful criminal network while trying to protect his daughter. This Tamil thriller is packed with action, suspense and emotional drama.

Streaming from: May 29

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