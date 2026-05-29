OTT Releases This Weekend: Jolly LLB 3, Rafa, Star City And More Films, Web Series To Add To Your Watchlist

Whether you're in the mood for documentaries, sci-fi dramas, legal comedies or psychological thrillers, this weekend's OTT lineup offers plenty of reasons to stay glued to your screen.

Here's the list of movies and series releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Apple TV, and Zee5 this weekend.

Rafa (Netflix)

Rafa is a four-part documentary series directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Zach Heinzerling that chronicles the life and career of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, exploring the journey, challenges and achievements behind his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Streaming from: May 29

Jolly LLB 3 (JioHotstar)

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is the latest instalment in the popular courtroom comedy-drama franchise. The film features Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers locked in a politically sensitive land acquisition battle, with Saurabh Shukla returning as Judge Tripathi.

Streaming from: May 29

Star City (Apple TV)

Star City is a sci-fi drama that expands the world of For All Mankind. Set in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union wins the race to the moon, the series follows cosmonauts, engineers and intelligence officials navigating political pressure and personal sacrifice.

Streaming from: May 29

Calabasas Confidential (Netflix)

Calabasas Confidential is an eight-episode reality series set in Southern California. The show follows a group of wealthy friends, former partners and longtime rivals who reunite after college and find old tensions resurfacing. As secrets emerge, friendships and relationships are put to the test.

Streaming from: May 29

Propeller One-Way Night Coach (Apple TV)

Directed by John Travolta and based on a beloved children's novel, Propeller One-Way Night Coach is a family adventure film. The story follows a young aviation enthusiast and his mother on a cross-country flight that soon turns into an unforgettable journey filled with surprises. The film combines nostalgia, imagination and heartwarming moments.

Streaming from: May 29

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Brazil '70: The Third Star (Netflix)

This six-part drama series is inspired by Brazil's legendary 1970 FIFA World Cup triumph. The series recreates the team's journey to glory while exploring the political and social backdrop of the era. Blending sports action with historical drama, it offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of football's greatest teams.

Streaming from: May 29

Murder Mindfully Season 2 (Netflix)

The second season continues the story of lawyer-turned-criminal mastermind Björn Diemel. As he attempts to balance mindfulness and personal growth, he must also secretly manage two criminal empires. The series combines dark humour, suspense and crime in equal measure.

Streaming from: May 29

The Better Sister (Prime Video)

Based on Alafair Burke's bestselling novel, The Better Sister is a psychological thriller series. The story follows two estranged sisters whose lives are turned upside down after a shocking murder brings them back together. As they search for answers, long-buried secrets begin to surface.

Streaming from: May 29

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Lord Curzon Ki Haveli (JioHotstar)

This Hindi dark comedy follows four Indian immigrants whose London dinner party takes a bizarre turn when their host reveals there's a dead body in his trunk. Packed with chaos, satire and unexpected twists, the film blends mystery with sharp humour.

Streaming from: May 30

Reborn Rookie (Viki)

This is a fantasy K-drama centred on the chairman of a powerful conglomerate. After a near-fatal accident, his soul becomes trapped inside the body of a young football player working for his company. Forced to experience life as an ordinary employee, he gains a new perspective while trying to reclaim control of his empire.

Streaming from: May 30

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