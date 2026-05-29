Bollywood Divided Over Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Row: Manoj Bajpayee, Shobhaa De, Poonam Dhillon, Others React

The controversy between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has sparked widespread debate in Bollywood, with several actors, filmmakers and industry figures reacting to the film body's non-cooperation directive against the actor.

The move, linked to Ranveer's exit from Don 3, has drawn support for the actor from multiple quarters, while others have called for dialogue and a peaceful resolution.

Shobhaa De Sees An 'Ugly Conspiracy'

Author Shobhaa De strongly defended Ranveer and praised his silence amid the controversy.

"What is happening is something very ugly," she said in an Instagram video, adding that the issue appeared bigger than a disagreement between an actor and a production house.

She also questioned FWICE's involvement and argued that the matter should have been resolved through legal channels.

Sanjay Gupta Questions The Directive

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta indirectly criticised the decision through a post on X.

"When an A-list hero shoots, more than 300 workers are working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make?" he wrote.

Manoj Bajpayee Urges Calm

Actor Manoj Bajpayee chose a cautious approach while reacting to the controversy.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Governor, Bajpayee said, "All the people in this industry are only reading it on social media. We don't have detailed information about it. As colleagues and fellow fraternity members, we hope the matter is sorted out soon."

Poonam Dhillon Calls Situation 'Strange'

CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon expressed disappointment that neither Ranveer Singh nor the concerned parties approached the artistes' body for mediation.

Speaking to HT City, she said, "It's a very strange situation to be in because it's one of our members, but neither the artist, the producer nor the Federation informed us or took us into confidence. We could have tried to resolve the issue."

Dhillon added that CINTAA would have liked to study the matter in detail and help find an amicable solution.

FWICE Responds To Criticism

FWICE president BN Tiwari rejected claims that the federation acted without consultation.

Responding to Dhillon's remarks, he stated that he had already written to her seeking help in resolving the matter. "We are only interested in solving this issue. The intention is not to ban him. All we said is we will not work with Ranveer till he shares his version," Tiwari said.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh 'Don 3' Exit: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On FWICE Ban On Dhurandhar Actor

Others Who Reacted

Among others who reacted to the controversy was singer Mika Singh, who backed Ranveer Singh and offered to personally speak with FWICE officials.

"Ranveer Singh is such a good and down-to-earth person. I know FWICE very well, and I'll personally meet them and talk to them," he said.

Actor Rakhi Sawant claimed that Ranveer Singh was being targeted because of his success and praised him for building his career through hard work.

What Started The Controversy?

The dispute stems from Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 shortly before filming was scheduled to begin overseas.

According to FWICE, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani approached the federation after allegedly suffering losses of around Rs 45 crore due to extensive pre-production expenses, including location bookings, travel arrangements and crew preparations.

FWICE said it sent Ranveer Singh three notices seeking his appearance before the body. However, the actor reportedly declined to participate, with his representatives stating that the matter was contractual in nature and outside the federation's jurisdiction.

Following this, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor. The organisation later clarified that it was not an official ban.

Ranveer Singh's Response

Breaking his silence through a spokesperson, Ranveer Singh said he continues to hold "the highest regard for the film fraternity" and everyone associated with the Don franchise.

The statement added that the actor believes professional matters should be handled with "dignity, maturity and mutual respect" and that he remains focused on his work while wishing the franchise success.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Unfollows Shah Rukh, Alia, Kareena On Instagram; Calls It 'Digital Detox'

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