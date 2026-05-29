Dharmendra Pradhan Defends CBSE's Three-Language Policy, Says Daughter Studied Marathi Till Class 8

In the mid of the escalating controversy around the mandatory three-language system for Class 9 students, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has defended the CBSE's new language policy.

Pradhan stated in an exclusive interview with NDTV that the Centre would abide by the Supreme Court's ruling on the matter. In response to worries expressed by parents and pupils regarding the policy's execution, Pradhan told NDTV's Sikta Deo, "We will do whatever the Supreme Court will say."

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The minister made it clear that no completely new system has been implemented by the CBSE. He claimed that from Classes 6 through 8, pupils in almost "99% of CBSE schools" are already learning in their mother tongue, and the most recent circular just specifies that Class 9 should follow suit.

During the interview, Pradhan also gave a personal example, stating, "My daughter studied Marathi till Class 8." According to him, learning in one's mother tongue is common in India and has been promoted under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The CBSE's announcement that Class 9 pupils for the 2026–2027 academic year would be required to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages, sparked the issue. Parents, students, and instructors have now challenged the move in the Supreme Court, citing issues with implementation, teacher availability, and potential academic pressure on pupils.

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Regarding the policy, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre, CBSE, and NCERT for their opinions. The court noted during the hearing that although encouraging Indian languages could be a good idea in theory, there are practical and logistical issues that must be considered before putting it into practice.

As the case moves forward before the highest court, it is anticipated that the topic will continue to be closely monitored.

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