US An 'Accomplice' In Deadly Israeli Attacks On Lebanon: Iran

Iran has sharply criticised Israel's latest military operations in Lebanon, accusing the United States of enabling what it described as deadly attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure, Al-Jazeera reported.

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei termed the Israeli strikes on Lebanon, including attacks in southern Beirut, as “brutal”.

In remarks carried by Iran's IRIB state broadcaster, Baghaei said the US was an “accomplice” in Israel's actions not only in Lebanon, but also in Palestine and across the wider Middle East.

According to Al-Jazeera citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, at least 3,324 people have been killed and 10,027 injured since the conflict intensified in early March.

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The remarks come amid ongoing regional uncertainty and parallel diplomatic discussions involving Tehran and Washington.

Security affairs analyst Ali Rizk said Iran considers Hezbollah an indispensable regional ally and is expected to strongly defend the group's interests in any negotiations with the United States. “The US might be willing to accept Hezbollah remaining if that means it can reach an understanding with Iran on issues that are more linked to American interests, like the nuclear dossier for example,” Rizk told Al Jazeera.

He added, “This is, I believe, what the Israelis are afraid of, that the Trump administration might sell them out when it comes to Hezbollah. I think that possibility exists.”

Rizk further said that Lebanon's future could become increasingly linked to the trajectory of US-Iran relations rather than direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued fresh evacuation warnings for residents in several Lebanese areas, including Ansariya, al-Khrayeb, Shabriha, Sarafand, Adlun and Baysariya.

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An Israeli army spokesperson urged civilians to “move north of the Zahrani River”, warning that the military would continue operations against Hezbollah over alleged violations of the ceasefire.

“Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their combat means is endangering their life,” the Israeli military said in a post on X.

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