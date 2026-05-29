IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Future In Doubt Amid CSK Transfer Speculation

Both Hardik Pandya and his Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians had a horrible time in the 2026 edition of the T20 tournament. While the all-rounder could only score 206 runs and take four wickets in 10 matches, his team could manage only four wins from 14 league games and finished ninth in the league.

The player and his team looked like the shadows of their former selves right through the season and the 2026 iteration of the league could be the last time that Pandya was seen in the iconic Mumbai Indians jersey.

A report by The Indian Express suggested that the 32-year-old is on the cusp of losing his captaincy. Pandya was made the captain in 2024 on his return to the franchise following two successful years at Gujarat Titans.

However the decision to make him the skipper hasn't worked as the team finished 10th, 4th and 9th under Pandya's reign in the subsequent three seasons.

There are even speculations that Pandya could have played his last game for the Mumbai-based IPL franchise. His mysterious Instagram story along with Ravichandran Ashwin's cryptic post on X, have further fuelled the rumours that Pandya will be seen a different jersey during IPL 2027.

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So what is in store for the all-rounder next?

Several media reports and former players have hinted that Pandya could be heading to Chennai Super Kings.

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has predicted this move in a video that has been uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"If I am MI, I would trade Hardik for Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre from CSK. A core trio of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Hardik Pandya will take the CSK brand to a different level," Badrinath, who played six seasons for CSK, said in the video.

"There is also no set rule that Samson has to be made the CSK captain. If Hardik demands captaincy, I would make him CSK's captain because of his excellent relationship with MS Dhoni."

Further strengthening Pandya's assumed move to the CSK was ESPNCricinfo's Instagram reel where they asked former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu if he approved of Pandya's "trade" to CSK?

Asked whether he would endorse a trade that would see the star all-rounder join CSK, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre heading the other way, Rayudu said it would be "a great trade" — just not for Chennai Super Kings.

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