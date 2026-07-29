Grasim Industries Board To Announce Q1 Earnings: Date, What To Watch, Share Price

Grasim Industries Limited will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on August 12, 2026, to consider and approve the company's financial results for the first quarter of FY27, according to a regulatory filing.

The board will consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company said.

Grasim Industries Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

Grasim Industries also said that the trading window for dealing in the company's securities has been closed since July 1, 2026. The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the quarterly financial results, and will reopen after August 14, 2026. The closure applies in accordance with the company's insider trading regulations.

Grasim Industries Share Price Performance

Grasim Industries shares has risen 13.42% in the last 12 months and 10.02% year-to-date. The relative strength index is at 47.90. The stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 3,246 apiece on July 10, 2026, it hit low of Rs 2,502.50 apiece on March 23, 2026.

Grasim Industries​​​​​​​ What Brokerages Are Saying

Brokerages remain broadly positive on Grasim after Aditya Birla Renewables' acquisition move, though views differ on the near-term balance-sheet impact.

Morgan Stanley is maintaining overweight rating with a Rs 3,900 target price. It sees the acquisition of Solenergi Power as a positive development because it gives Aditya Birla Renewables immediate scale and moves it closer to its 10 GWp renewable capacity target ahead of schedule. Morgan Stanley also views the Sprng acquisition as a timely bet on India's energy-security and domestic renewable-power push, while giving the Aditya Birla Group meaningful exposure to the sector's growth.

Citi is maintaining a buy call with a Rs 3,600 target price. The brokerage firm is constructive on the renewable-energy expansion but is more cautious about funding. Grasim is expected to infuse equity into the business and also raise debt as it scales up, says Citi Until there is greater clarity on the resulting leverage and capital-allocation impact, Citi believes the stock could see a negative near-term reaction.

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