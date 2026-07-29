KPIT Technologies Shares Rally 10% Even As Q1 Revenue Drop, Net Profit Falls 28%

Shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd. rose 10% on Wednesday with stock touching intraday high at Rs 662.65 apiece at 1:40 pm after the company announced its Q1FY27 results. The stock opened 1.25% and grew further as the results were announced.

KPIT Technologies reported a weaker set of earnings for the June quarter, with profit, revenue and operating performance declining on a sequential basis. The company's consolidated net profit fell 28.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 117 crore in the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), compared to Rs 163 crore in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).

The revenue declined 2.1% QoQ to Rs 1,675 crore, from Rs 1,711 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's operating performance also weakened, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) falling to Rs 272 crore from Rs 322 crore in the preceding quarter. Consequently, EBITDA margin narrowed to 16.2% from 18.8%.

KPIT Technologies Ltd. Q1 Consolidated

Net Profit drops 28.1% to Rs 117 crore Vs Rs 163 crore QoQ

Revenue down 2.1% to Rs 1,675 crore Vs Rs 1,711 crore QoQ

EBITDA falls 15.7% to Rs 272 crore Vs Rs 322 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin At 16.2% Vs 18.8% QoQ

US Revenue up 12% to Rs 514 crore QoQ

UK, Europe Revenue Flat At Rs 884 crore QoQ

Rest Of The World Rev down 10% to Rs 789 crore QoQ

Appoints Anant Talaulicar As Chairman For one Year

KPIT Technologies Ltd. Share Price Today

KPIT Technologies Ltd. Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip rose as much as 9.99% to Rs 662.65 apiece on Wednesday at 1:40 pm. It pared gains to to close up 8.31% at Rs 652.50 apiece. This compares to a 1.13% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 46.95% in the last 12 months and 44.90% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.06 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.57.

Out of 23 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, six maintain a "hold", and seven maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 721.05 implies an upside of 11%

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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