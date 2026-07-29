KPIT Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit Drops 28% QoQ; EBITDA Margin Contracts

KPIT Technologies reported a weaker set of earnings for the June quarter, with profit, revenue and operating performance declining on a sequential basis.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 28.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 117 crore in the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), compared to Rs 163 crore in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).

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Topline, also known as revenue, declined 2.1% QoQ to Rs 1,675 crore, from Rs 1,711 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's operating performance also weakened, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) falling to Rs 272 crore from Rs 322 crore in the preceding quarter.

Consequently, EBITDA margin narrowed to 16.2% from 18.8%.

On the geographical front, revenue from the US grew 12% QoQ to Rs 514 crore, while revenue from the UK and Europe remained flat at Rs 884 crore.

Revenue from the Rest of the World declined 10% sequentially to Rs 789 crore.

Kishor Patil, co-founder, chief executive officer and managing director of KPIT said, “The Q1FY27 performance has been slightly ahead of the outlook we shared at the end of the quarter. While a few of our largest clients continue to face pressures, the strategy we have pursued to diversify our growth across clients, geographies, mobility segments and offerings is beginning to demonstrate its resilience. AI-led products and solutions have become a common thread across our portfolio, and we are seeing encouraging traction across AI defined mobility, vehicle engineering, digital cockpit, autonomous technologies and aftersales. We believe our focused investments, differentiated capabilities and trusted client relationships position us well to return to stronger growth in H2FY27 and beyond. We have successfully navigated similar industry cycles before and remain confident in our strategy, execution and long-term direction.”

KPIT Technologies is a global software integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, providing engineering, embedded software and digital transformation solutions to vehicle manufacturers and mobility companies worldwide.

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