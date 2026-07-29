'We Want Hike': HCL Employees Scream As CEO Takes Stage; Video Goes Viral

It is not every day that employees get the opportunity to address their CEO directly, and HCLTech employees made the most of this opportunity by publicly demanding salary hikes. During the company's 50th anniversary celebrations in Chennai, employees broke into chants of "we want a hike" as HCLTech CEO C. Vijayakumar walked onto the stage.

The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, overshadowing the celebrations and triggering widespread discussion online. In the viral video, hundreds of employees can be heard chanting, "We want a hike... We want a hike," as Vijayakumar prepared to address the gathering.

The chants grew louder as he took the stage. Instead of greeting the CEO with the customary applause, many employees used the occasion to express their frustration over stagnant salaries. Despite the chants, Vijayakumar remained composed. He acknowledged the audience in his speech but did not directly respond to the demand for salary hikes.

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The video spread rapidly across X, and other social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from users. One user commented on X, “Hope they get a salary hike as loud as their chants.” Another user wrote, “Only his salary is hiked more than 100% every year while other hardworking employees struggle to get even a 5% hike.”

Meanwhile, several users also questioned whether public protests at company events are the right way for employees to press for better pay.

The viral incident comes at a time when salary increments across India's IT sector have remained subdued. Like several other IT companies, HCLTech has kept wage growth in check over the past two years as global clients reduced discretionary spending amid weaker demand.

While business conditions have shown signs of improvement, employee compensation continues to be a key concern. Unlike its peer TCS, HCLTech has yet to announce salary hikes for its employees this year.

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