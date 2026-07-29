Nadir Godrej Says Next-Gen Leadership To Drive Innovation-Led Growth Across Godrej Industries

Nadir Godrej said the next generation of leaders at Godrej Industries will focus on innovation-led growth while preserving the group's long-standing values after he steps down as chairman in August.

Speaking to NDTV Profit ahead of the leadership transition, Godrej said the group's future growth will come from innovation across its businesses rather than from any single segment. Pirojsha Godrej will take over as chairman in August.

The outgoing chairman said the next generation remains committed to the Godrej group's core principles, including customer focus, employee welfare and environmental and social sustainability. He added that these values, combined with innovation, would shape the group's next phase of growth.

"Our values have persisted for a very long time and should persist for a very long time," Godrej told NDTV Profit in an interaction. "But we also have to be innovative, see how things are progressing and try and follow those trends."

Innovation To Span All Businesses

Godrej said innovation would remain a priority across the group's businesses, including consumer products, chemicals, agriculture and financial services.

He identified oil palm as one of the sectors with significant growth potential, saying domestic production could help India reduce edible oil imports. He said the company uses drip irrigation, relies on agricultural land instead of clearing forests and makes use of waste products, making its operations sustainable.

Godrej also said technologies such as artificial intelligence would play a larger role in the future, while Godrej Capital would support emerging industries through financing.

"We think that things like AI and all will be important in the future, and we are pretty sure we'll play our role in that," he said.

Sustainability To Remain A Core Value

Godrej said sustainability has been part of the group's philosophy for decades and would continue under the new leadership.

He said businesses should serve the wider ecosystem alongside generating profits, adding that environmental protection, diversity, equity and inclusion, and responsible labour practices also strengthen long-term business performance.

"Many people think there is a cost to being sustainable," he said. "But when we are smart and think things through, we find that we can take decisions which are good for society, but also good for the business."

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