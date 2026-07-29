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Craftsman Automation Q1: Net Profit Doubles YoY, Revenue Surges 36% To Rs 2,432 Crore

Revenue from operations, also known as topline, rose 36.3% YoY to Rs 2,432 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 1,784 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1FY26).

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Craftsman Automation Q1: Net Profit Doubles YoY, Revenue Surges 36% To Rs 2,432 Crore
Craftsman Automation Q1 Results
Source: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Craftsman Automation Ltd
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  • Craftsman Automation's net profit more than doubled to Rs 151 crore in Q1FY27
  • Revenue rose 36.3% YoY to Rs 2,432 crore in the June quarter of FY27
  • EBITDA increased 44.9% to Rs 384 crore, with margin expanding to 15.8%
What is the outlook for the company in the coming quarters?

Craftsman Automation reported a strong performance in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's net profit more than doubled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 151 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 70 crore in the June quarter of FY26. 

ALSO READ: Devyani International Q1 Results: Net Profit Soars Nearly 4X YoY, Margin Doubles

Revenue from operations, also known as topline, rose 36.3% YoY to Rs 2,432 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 1,784 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1FY26).

The company's operating performance remained robust. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 44.9% annually to Rs 384 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 265 crore a year ago. 

Hence, EBITDA margin expanded to 15.8% in Q1FY27, from 14.9% in Q1FY26, reflecting improved profitability. 

Other income also increased sharply to Rs 23 crore from Rs 5 crore in the year-ago period. The company noted that the base quarter (Q1 FY26) included a one-time loss of Rs 8.2 crore

Meanwhile, on the bourses, the shares rallied as much as 6.57% to hit an intraday high of Rs 9,899 per share. Around 1:00 pm, Craftsman Automation shares were trading 5.74% higher at Rs 9,821 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 77,562, up 1.04%.

ALSO READ: City Union Bank Shares Fall 5% Even As Profit Jumps 25%

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