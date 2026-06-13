Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: India Start Time, How And When To Watch F1 Race

This year's event carries added significance, as it is the first time the Barcelona circuit has hosted a Grand Prix without carrying the Spanish Grand Prix designation.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: India Start Time, How And When To Watch F1 Race
Teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli has tightened his grip on the Formula 1 drivers' championship.
Photo Source: Formula1.com

Formula 1 has arrived in Spain for the seventh race weekend of the 2026 campaign as drivers and teams prepare for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix between June 12 and 14.

This year's event carries added significance, for it is the first time the Barcelona circuit is hosting a Grand Prix without carrying the Spanish Grand Prix designation. That title now belongs to Madrid's newly constructed circuit, which will join the championship later this season.

Despite the change, Barcelona remains part of Formula 1's long-term plans. The track will share hosting duties with Spa-Francorchamps on a rotating basis, featuring on the schedule in even-numbered years until 2032.

Teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli has tightened his grip on the Formula 1 drivers' championship, opening up a 66-point advantage over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after claiming a fifth straight victory at Monaco.

Hamilton's strong run has taken him ahead of George Russell in the standings. The Mercedes driver slipped further behind after failing to score in the Principality. The Mercedes driver now trails championship leader Antonelli by 68 points.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Race Schedule And Timings

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 is scheduled from June 12-14. Here's a breakdown:

Saturday, June 13

  • Practice 3: 16:00 IST

  • Qualifying: 19:30 IST 

Mercedes enjoyed a strong start to the race weekend in Spain as George Russell posted the quickest lap in Free Practice 1, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Lando Norris emerged fastest in Free Practice 2, as McLaren continued its strong form in Spain, although the reigning world champion enjoyed only a slender advantage over Russell and team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Free Practice 1 and 2 were held on Friday, June 12.

Sunday, June 14

  • Race: 18:30 IST 

ALSO READ: F1 Wears Gucci: Luxury Fashion Giant Set To Enter Formula One From 2027; Partners With Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website. You can also watch it live on F1 TV.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 will be telecast live in India on the TATA Play FanCode Sports channel.

F1 Drivers' Current Standings

DriverTeamPointsWinsPodiums
Kimi AntonelliMercedes15656
Lewis HamiltonFerrari9003
George RussellMercedes8812
Charles LeclercFerrari7502
Oscar PiastriMcLaren5802
Lando NorrisMcLaren5801
Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing4301
Pierre GaslyAlpine3501
Isack HadjarRed Bull Racing2600
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls2400
Oliver BearmanHaas F1 Team1800
Franco ColapintoAlpine1500
Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls1100
Carlos SainzWilliams600
Alexander AlbonWilliams500
Esteban OconHaas F1 Team300
Gabriel BortoletoAudi200
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin100
Nico HulkenbergAudi000
Valtteri BottasCadillac000
Sergio PerezCadillac000
Lance StrollAston Martin000

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Pole Sitters​

  • 2025 – Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

  • 2024 – Lando Norris (McLaren)

  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2022 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Winners

  • 2025 – Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

  • 2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Statistics

According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix:

  • Track Length – 4.657km

  • Lap record – 1m 15.743s, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2025

  • Most pole positions – Michael Schumacher (7)

  • Most wins – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (6)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US-Iran Deal Finalisation In Next 24 Hours, E-Signing To Follow Immediately, Says Pakistan PM

US-Iran Deal Finalisation In Next 24 Hours, E-Signing To Follow Immediately, Says Pakistan PM

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source