Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: India Start Time, How And When To Watch F1 Race

Formula 1 has arrived in Spain for the seventh race weekend of the 2026 campaign as drivers and teams prepare for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix between June 12 and 14.

This year's event carries added significance, for it is the first time the Barcelona circuit is hosting a Grand Prix without carrying the Spanish Grand Prix designation. That title now belongs to Madrid's newly constructed circuit, which will join the championship later this season.

Despite the change, Barcelona remains part of Formula 1's long-term plans. The track will share hosting duties with Spa-Francorchamps on a rotating basis, featuring on the schedule in even-numbered years until 2032.

Teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli has tightened his grip on the Formula 1 drivers' championship, opening up a 66-point advantage over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after claiming a fifth straight victory at Monaco.

Hamilton's strong run has taken him ahead of George Russell in the standings. The Mercedes driver slipped further behind after failing to score in the Principality. The Mercedes driver now trails championship leader Antonelli by 68 points.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Race Schedule And Timings

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 is scheduled from June 12-14. Here's a breakdown:

Saturday, June 13

Practice 3 : 16:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 IST

Mercedes enjoyed a strong start to the race weekend in Spain as George Russell posted the quickest lap in Free Practice 1, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Lando Norris emerged fastest in Free Practice 2, as McLaren continued its strong form in Spain, although the reigning world champion enjoyed only a slender advantage over Russell and team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Free Practice 1 and 2 were held on Friday, June 12.

Sunday, June 14

Race: 18:30 IST

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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website. You can also watch it live on F1 TV.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 will be telecast live in India on the TATA Play FanCode Sports channel.

F1 Drivers' Current Standings

Driver Team Points Wins Podiums Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 156 5 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 90 0 3 George Russell Mercedes 88 1 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 75 0 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 58 0 2 Lando Norris McLaren 58 0 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 43 0 1 Pierre Gasly Alpine 35 0 1 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 26 0 0 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 24 0 0 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team 18 0 0 Franco Colapinto Alpine 15 0 0 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 11 0 0 Carlos Sainz Williams 6 0 0 Alexander Albon Williams 5 0 0 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team 3 0 0 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 2 0 0 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1 0 0 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 0 0 0 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0 0 0 Sergio Perez Cadillac 0 0 0 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0 0 0

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Pole Sitters​

2025 – Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2024 – Lando Norris (McLaren)

2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Winners

2025 – Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Statistics

According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix:

Track Length – 4.657km

Lap record – 1m 15.743s, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2025

Most pole positions – Michael Schumacher (7)

Most wins – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (6)

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