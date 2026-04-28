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IPL 2026 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals Hand Punjab Kings Season's First Defeat, Climb To 3rd

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings ended up on the losing side for the first time this season as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Donovan Ferreira powered Rajasthan Royals successful run-chase.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals Hand Punjab Kings Season's First Defeat, Climb To 3rd
Donovan Ferreira struck a 26-ball unbeaten 52 for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.
Photo Source: PTI

Punjab Kings were handed their first defeat of 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as they were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first after RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss, PBKS scored 222/4 on the back of 59 off 44 balls by opener Prabhsimran Singh and a fiery innings of 62 from 22 deliveries by Australian all-rounder Marucs Stoinis.

Priyansh Arya (29) and Cooper Connolly (30) played their part for Punjab.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Marcus Stoinis Hammers Unbeaten 62 Off 22 Balls To Propel PBKS To 222/4 Vs RR — Watch

RR's innings was powered by opener Yashavsi Jaiswal getting 51 off 27 deliveries. While Jaiswal's half-century laid the platform for the successful chase, Donovan Ferreira applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls as the team reached the target in 19.2 overs with 6 wickets remaining.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started the innings in explosive fashion with a 16-ball 43 laced with five sixes and three fours.

Brief Scores:

  • Punjab Kings: 222/4 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 59, Marcus Stoinis 62 not out; Yash Punja 2/41).
  • Rajasthan Royals: 228/4 in 19.2 overs (Yashasvi Jasiwal 51, Donovan Ferreira 52 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/36)

IPL Points Table:

TeamMatches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
Punjab Kings (PBKS)8611131.043
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)8620121.919
Rajasthan Royals (RR)9630120.617
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)8530100.815
Gujarat Titans (GT)84408-0.475
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)83506-0.121
Delhi Capitals (DC)83506-1.060
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)82515-0.751
Mumbai Indians (MI)72504-0.736
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)82604-1.106

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Says Shreyas Iyer Is 10/10 On Captaincy; Zaheer Khan Disagrees

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