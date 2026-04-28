IPL 2026 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals Hand Punjab Kings Season's First Defeat, Climb To 3rd

Punjab Kings were handed their first defeat of 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as they were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first after RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss, PBKS scored 222/4 on the back of 59 off 44 balls by opener Prabhsimran Singh and a fiery innings of 62 from 22 deliveries by Australian all-rounder Marucs Stoinis.

Priyansh Arya (29) and Cooper Connolly (30) played their part for Punjab.

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RR's innings was powered by opener Yashavsi Jaiswal getting 51 off 27 deliveries. While Jaiswal's half-century laid the platform for the successful chase, Donovan Ferreira applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls as the team reached the target in 19.2 overs with 6 wickets remaining.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started the innings in explosive fashion with a 16-ball 43 laced with five sixes and three fours.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings : 222/4 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 59, Marcus Stoinis 62 not out; Yash Punja 2/41).

: 222/4 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 59, Marcus Stoinis 62 not out; Yash Punja 2/41). Rajasthan Royals: 228/4 in 19.2 overs (Yashasvi Jasiwal 51, Donovan Ferreira 52 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/36)

IPL Points Table:

Team Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Punjab Kings (PBKS) 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 8 6 2 0 12 1.919 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 6 3 0 12 0.617 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 5 3 0 10 0.815 Gujarat Titans (GT) 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 3 5 0 6 -1.060 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

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