IPL 2026: Marcus Stoinis Hammers Unbeaten 62 Off 22 Balls To Propel PBKS To 222/4 Vs RR — Watch

Marcus Stoinis sprung back to form as he blasted a thrilling half-century for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Tuesday.

The Australian all-rounder hammered six sixes and four fours in a blazing knock of 62 not out from just 22 balls as PBKS finished with a score of 222/4.

This is his first half-century of the season. Before this knock, the 36-year-old had scores of 0, 9*, 10* and 29 in this season of the IPL.

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The stage for a big score was set by Punjab opener Priyansh Arya smashed 29 off just 11 balls with five fours and one six. Jofra Archer induced two edges of Arya's bat in the third over but both went past the wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel for boundaries. He then skied one straight to Nandre Burger.

Arya's opening partner Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 59 off 44 deliveries hitting six fours and one six in the process. Cooper Connolly struck a 14-ball 30 with three sixes and two fours. Skipper Shreyas Iyer didn't have a great outing with the bat as he laboured to 30 off 27 deliveries.

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It was Stonis who then propelled Punjab to a score well-past 200. He msucled the ball towards the on-side as he kept finding the boundary with ease. The Aussie 24 runs from the last over bowled by Brijesh Sharma to bring up his half century.

Earlier, RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat first. Punjab remain the only unbeaten team this year so far.

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