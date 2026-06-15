Trump Says Oil-Loaded Ships Moving Out Of Hormuz, 'Southern Highway Of Strait Totally Safe'

US President Donald Trump said oil tankers are beginning to resume movements through the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a tentative recovery in maritime traffic after a preliminary agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at reopening the critical energy corridor.

In a post on social media, Trump wrote: "Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and pristine." He added that alternative routes for shipping were also available.

Trump's comments come as vessel activity in the strategically important waterway shows early signs of improvement following months of disruptions linked to regional tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most vital energy chokepoints, handling nearly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade.

ALSO READ : Hormuz Toll: Iran Foreign Ministry Says To Levy 'Fees' For Transit In Coordination With Oman

However, the return of shipping traffic remains limited. According to Reuters, insurers, shipowners and maritime operators continue to exercise caution as they seek assurances that navigation channels are free from naval mines and other security risks before restoring regular operations.

Reuters further reported that at least one LNG tanker has successfully transited the strait since the U.S.-Iran understanding was reached.

Even so, major shipping companies have not significantly changed their operating plans, with industry executives indicating that confidence in the route will depend on sustained security guarantees and effective implementation of the agreement.

The easing of concerns around the Strait of Hormuz has also been reflected in energy markets.

Oil prices declined roughly 5% after news of the agreement emerged, as traders assessed the prospect of higher crude exports from the Gulf region and a more stable global supply outlook.

ALSO READ : 40-50 Days Delay? Hormuz Reopens But Sea Mines Threat Keeps Shipping Normalcy Weeks Away

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