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Tragic Deaths: 8 People Killed In Bhiwandi Building Collapses, Four Feared Trapped

The structure had been declared dangerous by the civic body, and repair work was underway when the incident occurred.

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Tragic Deaths: 8 People Killed In Bhiwandi Building Collapses, Four Feared Trapped
A large-scale rescue operation is underway.
PTI

At least eight people were killed and several others were trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra's Thane district, late on Thursday night. Officials said four to five people are still feared to be under the rubble as rescue teams continue search operations. A portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town came crashing down around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the officials told PTI.

“At least eight persons were killed. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. Four to five persons are believed to be still trapped under the rubble, and a search and rescue operation is underway,” Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane told PTI. An injured minor was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

According to municipal officials, the building comprised 48 rooms, with 12 rooms on each floor. The structure had been declared dangerous by the civic body, and repair work was underway when the incident occurred.

Officials said residents heard loud cracking sounds from the building on Thursday night. Sensing danger, locals helped evacuate several families. However, while some occupants were still making their way out, the building's B-wing suddenly caved in.

A large-scale rescue operation is underway, involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Thane Disaster Response Force, and the local fire brigade. A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances, and heavy earth-moving machinery have been deployed at the site.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Landslide Hits Dahanu's Famous Mahalaxmi Fort In Palghar Amid Heavy Rains

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