Intellect Design Q1 Result: Share Price Falls Over 2% As Net Profit Slumps, Revenue Drops Marginally

Shares of Intellect Design Arena fell more than 2% after the company reported a sequential decline in its consolidated net profit and operating performance for the first quarter. The stock touched intraday low 2.89% at Rs 685.10 just after the Q1FY27 results were announced.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore for the quarter, down 15% from Rs 120 crore in the preceding quarter. The revenue from operations declined marginally by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 845 crore, compared with Rs 847 crore in the previous quarter.

Operating performance also weakened during the quarter. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 12.8% sequentially to Rs 109 crore from Rs 125 crore.

The company's EBIT margin contracted to 12.8% during the quarter from 14.7% in the preceding quarter, a decline of around 190 basis points.

The fall in profitability and margin, despite broadly stable revenue, weighed on investor sentiment, with the stock slipping more than 2% following the results.

Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results - Cons, QoQ

Net profit down 15% at Rs 102 crore vs Rs 120 crore QoQ

Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 845 crore vs Rs 847 crore QoQ

EBIT down 12.8% at Rs 109 crore vs Rs 125 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 12.8% vs 14.7% QoQ

Intellect Design Arena Share Price Today

Intellect Design Arena Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 2.89% to Rs 685.10 apiece on Friday. However, the stock rebounded, fluctuated for a while, and eventually stabilised in positive territory. This compares to a 0.30% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 30.45% in the last 12 months and 26.77% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.49 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.60.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and two maintain a "hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1126.67 implies an upside of 62.1%

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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