'Shut Up': Srikkanth Slams Badani As Old Dhoni-Fleming CSK Remarks Resurface Amid DC Struggles — Watch

Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has slammed Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani on the latter's comments questioning the impact of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming.

Badani, in the past, has said that CSK's success has been driven by the presence of MS Dhoni and that he doesn't consider Fleming as a good coach.

Now with Delhi struggling in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), those comments have been highlighted as Srikkanth has said that Badani should be mindful of what he says.

"On top of all this, Hemang Badani went after Stephen Fleming," Srikkanth said as he slammed the DC coach in a video on his YouTube channel. "Hey Hemang. First, take care of yourself before talking about others. I have always said this: 'in life, don't talk too much'. He spoke too much. Now, he has to shut up and watch stuff happening."

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"Everybody is bringing this up and slamming him. Why talk about others? You should have been mindful of your job. Who are you to say Stephen Fleming won only because of MS Dhoni? What have you done? Anything special? Nothing."

Srikkanth's remark came after DC were bowled out for just 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and suffered their fifth defeat of the season, which has left them struggling in seventh place in the IPL points table.

What has Badani said about Dhoni and Fleming?

Ridiculing Fleming's role as the CSK coach Badani once said: "If Fleming is such a big coach, why hasn't he won anywhere else apart from the IPL?" Badani had said in the past, pointing to Fleming's stints in the SA20, The Hundred, and the Big Bash League.

The former India batter also said, "CSK are winning because of Dhoni. Dhoni is the kingpin... if someone says Fleming is a good coach, I won't agree to it. "

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