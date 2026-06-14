India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND W vs PAK W Women's T20 WC 2026 Match Live On TV And Online?

Team India will begin its ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday when they face Pakistan in a Group A match at Edgbaston. The IND W vs PAK W game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. IST. The other teams in Group A are Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Two teams from the group will qualify for the semifinals.

After winning the ODI World Cup last year, India will be eager to bag the T20 version to complete a grand double, something only Australia have managed to achieve. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has the wherewithal to do it, evidenced by their series wins at home against Sri Lanka and Australia in the last six months.

But India faltered against South Africa (4-1) and England (2-1) away, and they will also miss the wily pace all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who could have been a key operator in English conditions.

The Women in Blue will hope that the batters will find their groove from the outset, and the pace trio of Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Goud can come up with incisive spells. Some of the leading players such as Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh have played in the Hundred and Kia Super League, and that experience will come handy.

India will be the firm favourites when they take the field on Sunday as they have a strong head-to-head record against Pakistan. Out of 16 T20Is played between the two sides, India has won 13. Their most recent win came during the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, where India registered a comfortable six-wicket win.

IND W vs PAK W T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date

The India Women vs Pakistan Women clash in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is expectedto be one of the tournament's most-watched matches. It will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs Pakistan Women Time

IND W vs PAK W Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will begin at 7 p.m. (IST).

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Pakistan Women match live on the Star Sports Network.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming

Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND W vs PAK W Women's T20I Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

(With PTI inputs)

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