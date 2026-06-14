'Blatant Ceasefire Violation': IDF Says Hezbollah Launched Three Projectiles Towards Northern Israeli Communities

The Israeli military claimed on Sunday that Hezbollah had violated the ceasefire by firing three projectiles at villages in northern Israel.

Three drones that were reportedly launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah struck northern Israel in separate incidents on Sunday, according to the Israeli military, although no one was hurt. The military stated that the projectiles fell close to the settlements of Shomera and Shlomi, as reported by Reuters.

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"The projectiles fell near the communities of Shomera and Shlomi. This is in addition to 2 projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory over the weekend as part of Hezbollah's ongoing attempts to harm Israeli civilians. The IDF will continue to operate against Hezbollah's threat to our civilians," the IDF stated in a post on X.

In an initial statement, the IDF said that near the Israel-Lebanon border, two impacts of suspicious aircraft targets were found in Israeli territory. The military then claimed in a different statement that another "hostile aircraft" had penetrated Israeli territory in the north.

Following the attacks, two far-right Israeli ministers demanded retaliation strikes on Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The prime minister's stated Dahiyeh Doctrine is being tested by the firing against northern settlements. Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, stated on X, "I call on him to implement it decisively and firmly and to bring down buildings in Dahiyeh."

"For every drone -- a missile; for every violation -- fire; for every UAV -- Dahiyeh must tremble," Itamar Ben Gvir, the minister of national security, wrote on X.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli authorities have previously threatened to attack Dahiyeh if the Iran-backed Hezbollah organisation targets northern Israeli villages. They claim that Washington supports their position.

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In the meantime, despite a ceasefire meant to conclude the conflict with Hezbollah, the military issued broad evacuation warnings for residents of 29 villages in southern Lebanon ahead of operations there.

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