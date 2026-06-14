UK Intercepts Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Attempting To Pass Through English Channel

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that a Russian shadow fleet oil ship attempting to cross the English Channel has been apprehended by British authorities.

In a post on X on Sunday, Starmer stated, "This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide."

The early Sunday seizure of the ship Smyrtos was also verified by the UK Ministry of Defence, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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Such operations call for expertise, professionalism, and bravery. In a statement, Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis stated, "I honour our Armed Forces personnel and everyone involved."

"Our interdiction deals a blow to Putin's illegal war, and Russia depends on its shadow fleet to finance its conflict in Ukraine," he added.

The ministry stated that the vessel will be "provisionally moved to an anchorage off the South Coast of England and will be monitored for any environmental or safety concerns" after the six-hour procedure.

According to French authorities, an oil tanker suspected of being a member of the shadow fleet and pretending to sail under the Cameroonian flag was intercepted by the French navy last month with assistance from the United Kingdom.

The Grinch, another suspected Russian tanker, was seized by French forces in January. The Deyna was arrested in Marseille in March after sailing under a Mozambican flag from Murmansk.

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Russia's economy depends heavily on oil income, which also helps defray the costs of the country's more than four-year conflict with Ukraine.

It is thought that Russia is evading international sanctions imposed due to the war by utilising a fleet of hundreds of ships. The UK and other nations have promised to take decisive action against the "shadow fleet" that violates sanctions.

Russia's oil and gas income decreased by 24% in 2025 compared to the previous year as a result of the sanctions that Britain has imposed on more than 500 warships, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, several Western nations have placed sanctions on Russian ships.

The seizure of ships connected to Russia has been denounced by Putin as "piracy."

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