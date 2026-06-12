US 'Specifically' Asked India To Buy Russian Oil In 2022: EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday pushed back against criticism of India's continued purchase of Russian energy, revealing that the United States had itself asked New Delhi to buy Russian oil in 2022 to help stabilise global markets.

"At that time, the US specifically asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilize the oil market," Jaishankar said at an event in Kultaranta, Finland. "I buy oil based on cost and availability."

The minister offered a pointed account of the circumstances that drew India toward Russian energy.

Following Washington's sanctions on Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European nations pivoted away from Russian supplies and began competing for Middle Eastern oil, India's traditional source.

"At that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was from Russia because Europeans were buying up the Middle East oil, which was our traditional supplier," he said. "Circumstances pushed us in a certain direction."

Jaishankar described Russia as a "steady" supplier of energy and dismissed attempts to frame India's energy choices as a matter of geopolitical allegiance.

Taking direct aim at what he called inconsistency in the US position, which moved from encouraging Indian purchases of Russian oil, to imposing tariffs, to subsequently revoking them, he said: "Let's not pretend there's some great principle involved here. I don't think making this about sanctimony is really warranted."

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India has consistently refused to join Western-led sanctions against Russia, arguing that its energy security and economic interests must govern its purchasing decisions.

India emerged as one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian crude after Western nations curtailed imports, with Russian oil accounting for a significant share of India's total imports in subsequent years.

Jaishankar's comments in Finland signal New Delhi's continued unwillingness to be drawn into a binary framing of its energy policy.

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