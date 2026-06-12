'Hormuz To Reopen Immediately': Iran Deal Signing Likely In Europe Over Weekend, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a peace deal with Iran could be signed in Europe as early as this weekend, predicting the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately upon signing.

"The Strait is going to open immediately. This signing, maybe it'll happen on Saturday or Monday. We think it's going to go pretty quickly," Trump said, according to ANI.

Declining to set a firm deadline, he added, "I don't want to say a deadline, because if I say a deadline, you'll say, oh, he didn't meet the deadline. it's going to get signed. And the strait is open."

Trump also claimed the waterway had effectively already been open for months without public knowledge.

"The strait have been open for a number of months already, and you just didn't know about it. I just announced yesterday that we bought a lot of ships across and millions, hundreds of millions of barrels of oil were brought across," he said.

Earlier, Trump had described the broader agreement as a "great settlement" that would permanently bar Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. "Most importantly, we have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this. the documents are in pretty final shape," he said.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Deal Around The Corner? Trump Touts 'Great Settlement'; Tehran Says No Final Decision Made

Trump added that he would not personally attend the signing ceremony in Europe, as a UFC fight is scheduled at the White House on Sunday.

The remarks came against the backdrop of days of sustained US strikes on Iranian infrastructure and military facilities, followed by multi-round negotiations held in Oman and Europe.

Iran's military capabilities, including its air defence systems and infrastructure, were significantly degraded during the campaign. Subsequently, Iran also barged missiles and air strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan.

ALSO READ: Trump Cancels Iran Bombing, Pivots From Oil Seizure Threats To High-Level Talks; Brent Slips To $90

Iran's Foreign Ministry, however, directly contradicted Trump's account on Thursday, saying no agreement had been reached and that the Strait of Hormuz "remains closed" under Iranian authority, with "safe passage" not possible, per Fars news agency.

Tehran also maintained it would not surrender enriched uranium or make nuclear concessions, and demanded the transfer of $24 billion in frozen funds as a condition of any deal.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.