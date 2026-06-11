'Not Part Of War': India To Join US, Gulf Allies For Key G7 Meet On Free Navigation, Says Report

India will participate in a key West Asia-focused discussion on the sidelines of the G7 Summit next week, alongside the United States and major Gulf countries, as concerns over regional stability and maritime security remain in focus, reported ANI.

The leaders from India, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expected to attend the meeting.

The discussions are likely around the importance of ensuring free navigation and uninterrupted movement through critical sea routes amid ongoing tensions in the region.

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"We are not part of the war, but it has an impact on all of us," ANI reported sources as saying, highlighting the broader economic and strategic implications of instability in West Asia.

Explaining France's decision to invite India to the summit, the diplomatic sources described New Delhi as a "top priority" partner and said India had been invited to participate across all G7 tracks.

The report went onto underlined the depth of bilateral ties, saying India and France have developed a high level of trust and confidence that enables frank discussions on a wide range of issues.

France noted that India's solutions to its own challenges often carry significance beyond its borders and pointed to New Delhi's leadership as current BRICS chair and its successful stewardship of the G20.

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On defence cooperation, the French sources told ANI, the relationship goes beyond a traditional buyer-seller framework and is based on an equal partnership.

They added that future collaborations would continue to support India's "Make in India" initiative through technology and manufacturing partnerships.

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