'Russia Calls Modi Doyen Of All Indian PMs'; World Leaders Congratulate Him For Longest Continuous Elected Tenure

Russia on Wednesday described Narendra Modi as "doyen of all Indian Prime Ministers”, while several world leaders congratulated him on becoming India's longest continuously serving elected representative at the top post.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among prominent leaders who extended their greetings through social media posts.

Modi, who was elected to the office in 2014, reached the milestone on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days - surpassing India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia hoped Modi would continue to contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

"Today, on 10th of June, Prime Minister Modi became the doyen of all Indian Prime Ministers. What does a doyen mean? A doyen is a person who is the Prime Minister of the country for the longest term," he said in a felicitation speech, a video of which was shared by the Indian Embassy in Russia.

"He [Modi] himself descended from a common family and his career has elevated him to the position of the leader of the largest country in the world, almost one and a half billion people," he said.

Peskov further said that it was under Modi's leadership that “250 million people were lifted out of poverty". He also described India as a country "where high technologies are being developed" and one that has become "one of the leading economic powers in the world with the fastest rates of economic growth and development".

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Referring to ties between Moscow and New Delhi, Peskov said: "What is most important for us is that this is the country with which we are united by partnership."

"The country with which we are developing trade and economic ties in all possible areas. Dialogue is ongoing, including in the most sensitive areas," he said, adding: "And we hope that Prime Minister Modi will continue to contribute to further development of the India-Russia relations.”

Others who praised Modi for achieving what they said was a milestone include former top leader of Ireland PM Leo Varadkar, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung, Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim, Sri Lankan President Aruna Kumara Dissanayake, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay and former Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Several political leaders from the US, Africa and other parts of the world also shared posts congratulating the Indian prime minister.

The EU Commission president praised Modi's leadership saying: “With you, India not only landed on the moon, it is shooting for the stars.”

In a social media post, she further said: “From our cooperation on technology, mobility, security and defence all the way to the mother of all trade deals. Thank you for all that we have achieved together.”

Meloni congratulated Modi while recalling the recently-launched Special Strategic Partnership between India and Italy.

"It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples," she posted on social media.

Merz highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries. “We look forward to further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries and welcome you to Germany for the next inter-governmental consultations,” Merz said.

Carney congratulated Modi saying, “As Canada and India renew our partnership, I look forward to continuing our work to deliver greater prosperity for both our peoples.”

Sunak called it a “remarkable milestone” and further said that it is “good for the UK-India partnership which will continue to go from strength to strength”.

Bhutanese PM Tobgay posted an open letter in which he addresses Modi as “friend, brother and mentor” and recalled his first meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader during his swearing-in ceremony in 2014.

“The people of Bhutan have always regarded India as our closest friend and most trusted partner. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, this friendship has grown from strength to strength, marked by mutual support, understanding, and a shared vision for peace, prosperity, and the well being of our peoples,” he wrote.

Extending his greeting, Maldivian President Muizzu said: “The Maldives looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with India, guided by mutual respect, sovereign equality, and shared interests.”

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Malaysia PM Ibrahim praised Modi for his leadership. “This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage,” said Ibrahim, adding that Malaysia values its close and longstanding friendship with India.

Calling Modi a “trusted ally” he can “always count on”, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu posted on Tuesday that the Indian PM's achievement reflects the “confidence and trust” his country's citizens have reposed in his leadership over three consecutive mandates.

Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto said: “Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance and public service.”

Nehru, who was first elected to the post in 1952, served until May 27, 1964 – a tenure of 4,398 days. Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government, as elections were not held until 1952.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served more than 15 years, but it was not uninterrupted. Her first three consecutive terms stretched from January 1966 to March 1977. She lost power in 1977, and was re-elected for a fourth term starting January 1980. She was assassinated in 1984.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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