'Ensure Neo Middle Class Not Left Behind': PM Modi Reflects On 12-Year Tenure So Far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reflected on the NDA government's 12 years in office, highlighting poverty reduction, political stability and the vision of a developed India, while stressing the need to ensure that the country's emerging "neo middle class" does not slip back into poverty.

While addressing NDA constituents in New Delhi on Wednesday, Modi said the government remains committed to fulfilling the aspirations of India's youth, women, farmers and middle class, adding that public service would continue to remain its foremost priority.

"I believe that we must not let those who were poor yesterday, and have now become the 'neo middle class', slip back. Therefore, as a government and as public representatives, we must work day and night," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the government had worked tirelessly to meet the expectations of the country's 1.4 billion citizens and would continue its efforts to realise their aspirations.

Modi also reiterated the government's claim that more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty during the past decade, describing it as one of the major achievements of the NDA administration.

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Reflecting on his tenure, Modi said he was grateful to have become India's longest-serving Prime Minister but did not view it as a personal accomplishment.

"I never thought that this day would come. I don't consider this as my personal achievement. This is the collective achievement of the entire NDA family," he said.

The Prime Minister credited voters for repeatedly backing the NDA and said the public understands the importance of political stability. He contrasted the current period with what he described as an era of instability before 2014.

"Service has always been my utmost priority. The nation is witnessing a stable government," he said, adding that India's development remains the government's sole objective.

Modi also reaffirmed his commitment to the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, saying the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" has now become a national aspiration that transcends political parties and governments.

"Today, every citizen of the country is filled with the dream of a Viksit Bharat. The dream of a Viksit Bharat is no longer limited to any single individual, government or political party; it has become the dream and the resolve of every single person in the country," he said.

The Prime Minister called upon party workers and public representatives to dedicate every moment towards achieving the goal of a developed India.

In a political swipe at the Congress party, Modi said a major success of the NDA's 12 years in power was that the country had "broken free from the web of Congress's machinations."

He asserted that the government would continue working towards ensuring that the dream of a Viksit Bharat becomes a reality, while safeguarding the economic progress made by millions who have recently entered the middle class.

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