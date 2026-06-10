Giorgia Meloni Congratulates Narendra Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving Prime Minister Of India

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has congratulated Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister, marking a historic milestone in his tenure. The acknowledgment comes as PM Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office since taking charge in 2014, surpassing the record previously held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

In her message, Meloni praised the achievement and recalled her recent meeting with PM Modi in Rome during his official visit to Italy in May. She highlighted the strong and evolving partnership between India and Italy, noting that both nations are committed to deepening cooperation across strategic and economic sectors.

The congratulatory message comes amid global recognition of PM Modi's extended leadership, with several world leaders acknowledging his long tenure and India's growing diplomatic influence on the global stage. The development underscores India's expanding international footprint and PM Modi's prominent role in shaping global partnerships.

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During their bilateral meeting in Rome, PM Modi and Meloni held wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening India-Italy relations. Both leaders reviewed progress under the newly launched Special Strategic Partnership, which focuses on enhancing collaboration in trade, defence, technology and infrastructure.

Adding a light-hearted moment to the high-level diplomatic visit, a major viral highlight emerged when PM Modi gifted a packet of Parle's Melody toffees to Meloni.

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They also discussed emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and digital innovation, agreeing on the need to build stronger cooperation in future-facing technologies. The two sides further reviewed the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 and reaffirmed their commitment to institutionalising annual prime ministerial summits to ensure sustained diplomatic engagement.

Meloni emphasised that the partnership would open new opportunities for economic growth and innovation for both countries. The exchange reflects continued efforts by India and Italy to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen coordination on regional and global issues of mutual interest, further reinforcing their long-term strategic relationship.

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