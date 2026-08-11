Gautam Adani Welcomes US Court Decision To Dismiss Charges: 'Faith In Truth And Law Remained Unwavering'

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has welcomed the US court's decision to dismiss criminal charges against him, saying he always had 'deep respect for the judicial process.' The billionaire industrialist described the outcome of the prolonged legal battle as a testament to truth, fairness, and the rule of law. In a statement posted to 'X' (formerly Twitter) late Monday, Adani expressed gratitude to his supporters and reaffirmed his conglomerate's dedication to India's growth.

"I welcome the US court's decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process," Gautam Adani said in his post on 'X'. "Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering." He also extended gratitude to those who stood by the Adani conglomerate during the prolonged legal procedings of the case.



"My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India's capacity for justice." Looking ahead, Adani stated that the group would maintain its focus on its core mission. "We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment. Jai Hind," he concluded.

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Ending Of A Two-Year Legal Saga

According to news agency Reuters, US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, dismissed criminal charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani on Monday. The judge's decision to grant federal prosecutors' the right to withdraw the charges came after he inquired into their reasons for doing so. While dismissing charges against Adani, the Judge said he was satisfied that the investment pledge by the Adani Group did not influence the Justice Department's decision.

He also noted that judges have a limited role in reviewing federal prosecutors' decisions to seek dismissal of charges. Earlier on July 4, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had told the then judge that the criminal case against Adani Group Chairman and other defendants "should never have been brought," urging the court to permanently dismiss all charges while arguing that the prosecution was legally weak, largely centred on India, and no longer served the interests of justice.

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In a detailed filing submitted to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the DOJ defended its earlier request to dismiss the case with prejudice after the court sought a fuller explanation for the move. The department said that after an extensive review, "the decision to seek dismissal was not a close call." Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter stated that the charges lacked a sound legal foundation and centered almost entirely on foreign matters.

The ruling by the Eastern District of New York followed a rare May 18 motion from the US Department of Justice seeking to permanently abandon the charges. By dismissing the case "with prejudice," the court ensured a complete and final closure, legally barring the government from reopening the case or pursuing any future prosecution against the executives over the same allegations.

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