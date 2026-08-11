MMDRA Bill 2026 A Key Positive For Miners, Gives Centre Rule-Making Discretion, Says Morgan Stanley

The Union Government has tabled the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 (MMDRA Bill) in the Lok Sabha, a move that analysts believe could be positive for mining companies if the proposed legislation is passed.

The bill seeks to facilitate faster and more efficient mineral exploration and production, while also introducing conditions for state governments on taxation of mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.

Under the proposed amendments, the Centre would be empowered to take control of the regulation of mineral-bearing lands containing specified mineral content, based on parameters prescribed by the Central Government under the MMDR Act.

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The bill also proposes to give the Centre the authority to prescribe conditions governing the levy of taxes, cess or other charges by state governments on mining rights and mineral-bearing lands.

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said the proposed legislation is positive for mining companies, as it could limit the ability of state governments to impose additional mining-related taxes and cesses.

Here's a look at what Morgan Stanley said about the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 (MMDRA Bill).

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Morgan Stanley on Metals

The MMDR Amendment Bill 2026 tabled is key positive for miners if passed.

It extends the Centre's regulatory control from “mines” to “mineral bearing lands”.

The bill restricts States' ability to impose mining-related taxes/cesses.

Pending or uncollected State levies would effectively be extinguished.

The Centre gets significant rule-making discretion.

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