Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, What To Watch, Share Price

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 11, with investors likely to focus on revenue growth, margins, US business performance and management commentary on the FY27 outlook.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Zydus group ranks 4th in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

Here's everything you need to know about Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s Q1 FY27 results schedule.

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results: Date And Time

In an exchange filing dated July 20, Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, to consider, apart from other agenda items, approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further informed that a Q&A session through webinar is scheduled to be held on the same day, i.e., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM (IST) for discussing the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, would be hosting the call.

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Zydus Lifesciences reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue growth

EBITDA margin and profitability

US formulations business performance

India formulations growth

New product launches and regulatory developments

R&D and product pipeline

Capital allocation and dividend commentary

Management guidance for FY27

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Zydus Lifesciences Share Price Performance

As of Aug. 10, 2026, shares of Zydus Lifesciences have declined 0.88% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has fallen 3.58% over the past month but gained 26.07% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is up 21.83%, while it has advanced 17.98% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,181.50 apiece on the NSE India on July 8, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 835.50 apiece on April 2, 2026.

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Zydus Lifesciences Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Net Profit up 8.7% at Rs 1,273 crore versus Rs 1,171 crore YoY

Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 7,587 crore versus Rs 6,528 crore YoY

EBITDA down 11.4% at Rs 1,919 crore versus Rs 2,165 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 25.3% versus 33.2% YoY

One-time loss at Rs 398 crore versus loss of Rs 220 crore YoY

Q4 EBITDA adjusted for forex gain

ALSO READ: Zydus Lifesciences Shares Rally After Q4 Result, Share Buyback Announcement

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