Zydus Lifesciences Shares Rally After Q4 Result, Share Buyback Announcement

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences are surging in trade on Wednesday after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026. The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,088, accouting for gains of almost 7% compared to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 1,018.

The sharp rally comes on the back of Zydus Life's Q4FY26 earnings, where the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,272.5 crore for the March quarter, up 8.7% year-on-year.

The topline or revenue from operations rose 16.2% year-on-year to Rs 7,587 crore from Rs 6,528 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 11.4% to Rs 1,919 crore from Rs 2,165 crore in the year-ago quarter, while EBITDA margin stood at 25.3% compared to 33.2% in the year-ago period.

The pharma major registered a one-time loss of Rs 398 crore compared to Rs 220 crore in the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA is adjusted to forex gain.

Zydus Life Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 8.7% at Rs 1,273 crore versus Rs 1,171 crore YoY

Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 7,587 crore versus Rs 6,528 crore YoY

EBITDA down 11.4% at Rs 1,919 crore versus Rs 2,165 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 25.3% versus 33.2% YoY

One-time loss at Rs 398 crore versus loss of Rs 220 crore YoY

Q4 EBITDA adjusted for forex gain

In addition to its Q4 earnings, Zydus Life also announced a share buyback worth up to Rs 1,100 crore.

ALSO READ: Zydus Lifesciences Approves Buyback Worth Rs 1,100 Crore: Check Record Date

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