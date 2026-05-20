TN SSLC 10th Results 2026 Announced: How To Check On tnresults.nic.in, DigiLocker And UMANG App

The Directorate of Government Examinations in Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the results for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC examinations. Students who appeared for the SSLC board examinations will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets from official websites such as tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.

The overall pass percentage is 94.31%, a modest increase from last year's percentage of 93.80%. The Class 10 examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Board took place in an offline written format between March 11 and April 6.

Official website & Direct link to check results

tnresults.nic.in – Direct Link

dge.tn.gov.in – Direct Link

TN SSLC Results 2026: Follow this guide to check & download the results

Step 1: Go to the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC Results 2026 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details including registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click submit, and your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Carefully review all information on the TN SSLC scorecard

Step 6: Download PDF of the result for future use

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TN SSLC Results 2026: How to check results via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile device

Step 2: Type: TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH

Step 3: Send it to 092822 32585 or +91 92822 32585

Step 4: The result will be forwarded to your mobile number as a text message

TN SSLC Results 2026: Follow these steps to check & download via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker Results Portal or launch the DigiLocker application

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials

Step 3: First-time users should complete the registration process beforehand

Step 4: Go to the "Education" or "Results" section on the homepage.

Step 5: Select Tamil Nadu Board from the dropdown options

Step 6: Click on "SSLC Result 2026"

Step 7: Enter the required information such as roll number and passing year.

Step 8: Click the "submit" button.

Step 9: Download and save the provisional digital mark sheet for future reference.

How to Check Via Umang App

Step 1: Launch the UMANG application or navigate to the official UMANG website

Step 2: Look up Tamil Nadu Board or SSLC Outcome 2026

Step 3: Input registration number along with birth date

Step 4: Submit the information

Step 5: Retrieve the digital version

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