Google Redesigns Gemini App With New Agentic AI Tools: What You Should Know

Google has introduced many new updates to its Gemini AI app at Google I/O 2026, which started on Tuesday. Its key announcements include the Gemini 3.5 Flash model, a personal AI agent called Gemini Spark, and a multimodal tool called Gemini Omni for video generation, among other things.

With more than 900 million users on Gemini, Google has promised more advanced features on the app. It said its focus is making AI more helpful, interactive, and capable across tasks and media and everyday use cases.

Here Are The Top New Features On Gemini:

1. Google has introduced 'Neural Expressive' in the Gemini app. This update will show smooth animations, bright colours, new fonts and haptic feedback on the app. For a more streamlined experience, the company has unified voice and chat features and made updates that keep responses more visual, using images, timelines, videos, and graphics.

2. The Gemini Omni in the Gemini app is designed to turn text, images and video prompts into cinematic videos. Users can edit clips with simple prompts, change backgrounds and add zoom effects. It also supports templates and AI avatars for easy video creation.

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3. Google has also introduced 'Daily Brief' in the Gemini app. It gives a personalised morning summary using Gmail and Calendar data. The agent prioritises important updates, suggests next steps and is designed to improve over time, based on user feedback.

4. A new agent, Gemini Spark, in the app works round-the-clock to help manage digital tasks and runs on Gemini 3.5. It connects with Gmail, Docs, and Slides, and continues working in the cloud even when devices are off, acting like a full-time assistant.

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5. Google is upgrading the Gemini macOS app with major new capabilities. Gemini Spark will soon be integrated to manage local files, automate desktop workflows and keep working in the background even when devices are locked or closed. Google said the macOS app is already available for download, while Spark integration and enhanced voice tools will roll out later this summer.



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