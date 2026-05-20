Arsenal End 22-Year Drought: Numbers Behind Arteta's Playbook And The Invincibles Callback

Arsenal's long wait for Premier League glory is finally over. Mikel Arteta's side sealed the 2025/26 title after Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth confirmed an unassailable four-point lead at the top. It is Arsenal's first league crown since the 2003/04 “Invincibles” season, ending a 22-year drought and delivering the club's 14th English top-flight title, behind only Manchester United and Liverpool, who have 20 each, in the all-time list.

The title was built on control, defensive consistency and ruthless efficiency from set-pieces. Arsenal have taken 82 points from 37 matches, winning 25 games while conceding the fewest goals in the division. They also registered 19 clean sheets, with David Raya securing a third consecutive Premier League Golden Glove award.

Arteta's most decisive tactical innovation came from dead-ball situations. Arsenal scored a league-record 18 goals from corners this season, turning set-pieces into a reliable source of points during the run-in. The title-defining victory over Burnley also arrived from a corner routine, with Kai Havertz converting a Bukayo Saka delivery.

There is also strong symmetry with Wenger's “Invincibles” side. Arsenal's last title-winning team in 2004 built its dominance on defensive structure and consistency, and Arteta's version has echoed that formula in a different tactical era.

Unlike the Invincibles, however, this Arsenal side still has the opportunity to complete a historic European double when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final later this month. Arteta's team are also unbeaten in Europe this season, meaning they could become continental “Invincibles” if they lift the trophy without defeat.

Here is a deeper look at the numbers behind Arsenal's return to the summit.

How Many Managers Have Arsenal Been Through?

Since Arsene Wenger's title-winning side of 2004, Arsenal have gone through four managerial appointments. Wenger remained in charge until 2018 before Unai Emery took over. Freddie Ljungberg briefly served as interim manager in 2019, following the sacking of Emery before Arteta arrived in December that year.

Arteta has now become the first former Arsenal captain to return and lead the club to a league title as manager. At 44, he is also Arsenal's youngest league-winning manager since George Graham. He is also the first former premier league player to win the title as manager.

How Many Near-Misses Have Arsenal Had?

Before this breakthrough, Arsenal finished Premier League runners-up five times during the drought period. They finished second in 2004/05 to Chelsea, 2015/16 to Leicester City, 2022/23 and 2023/24 to Manchester City, and 2024/25 to Liverpool.

The recent near-misses were particularly damaging, with Manchester City repeatedly overtaking Arsenal during the closing stages of the season. In that time, Arsenal also lost the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League final to Barcelona and the 2018/19 Europa League final to Chelsea.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's Dream Lives On! Portugal Star Named In Squad For Record 6th WC

How Many Trophies Did Arsenal Win During The Drought?

Although the league title remained elusive, Arsenal were not completely without silverware. The club won five FA Cups during the 22-year gap, with Arsene Wenger guiding them to triumphs in 2005, 2014, 2015 and 2017, before Arteta delivered Arsenal's record-extending 14th FA Cup title, the most by any club in the competition's history, immediately after taking charge during the 2019/20 season.

They also added six Community Shields during the same period, but the Premier League title remained the defining target until Arteta's side finally delivered on that promise.

ALSO READ | Arsenal Clinch Premier League Title In 22 Years After Man City Draws With Bournemouth

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.